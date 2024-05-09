Iberdrola and Masdar install first turbine at Baltic Eagle

The first of a total of 50 wind turbines has been successfully installed at the 476 MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, a joint venture between Iberdrola, a world leading clean energy company, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse.

Working in partnership with Vestas, the remaining wind turbines will now be transported to the offshore construction site in the coming months and then installed using the jack-up vessel Blue Tern owned by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Baltic Eagle is on track to become operational by the end of 2024, when it will supply renewable energy to around 475 000 households and contribute to Germany’s clean energy transition.

“With the installation of its first wind turbine, Baltic Eagle is taking shape off the German Baltic coast. This marks the start of the final phase in the construction of the offshore wind farm, which is expected to become fully operational later this year," commented Felipe Montero, CEO of Iberdrola Deutschland. “My special thanks go to the Baltic Eagle team for their tireless efforts and outstanding performance. Thanks to the support of Vestas and our partner Masdar, we are confident that we will successfully complete what so far has been an outstanding construction campaign. With the commissioning of Baltic Eagle, the second offshore wind farm in our Baltic Hub, Iberdrola Deutschland continues its growth path, making a significant contribution to Germany’s Energy Transition."

“We are delighted that, together with Iberdrola and Vestas, we have taken this significant step toward making the landmark Baltic Eagle wind farm a reality. Masdar has a long-standing commitment to advancing offshore wind projects across the globe. Baltic Eagle will provide clean, renewable power to hundreds of thousands of homes, reducing carbon emissions and supporting Germany with its energy transition. We look forward to seeing the project come to life over the coming months, delivering tangible benefits to the local community and setting a precedent for sustainable energy solutions,” said Husain Al Meer, Director, Global Offshore Wind at Masdar.

Proven technology and tried-and-tested installation methods

Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm will generate its green electricity from a total of 50 Vestas V174-9.5MW wind turbines, each with an output of 9.525 MW. The wind turbines have a rotor diameter of 174 m and a hub height of 107 m. The optimized rotor blades are each 85 m long and have been designed to be aerodynamically efficient and to minimise loads. The finished turbines reach a total height of 194 meters. Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's jack-up vessel Blue Tern is particularly suitable for the challenging terrain in the Baltic Sea thanks to its long legs. With its 800-ton main crane and a variable deck load capacity of 8,750 tons, it transports the towers, nacelles and rotor blades to the offshore construction site and erects them on the transition pieces. Fred. Olsen Windcarrier already gained experience in the Baltic Sea during the construction of the Iberdrola offshore wind farm Wikinger.

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm is an important part of Iberdrola's Baltic Hub in the German Baltic Sea. It is located north-east of the island of Rügen off the coast of Pomerania and is planned and operated from the port of Mukran in Sassnitz.

Scheduled to be operational by the end of 2024, the 476MW offshore wind farm will supply around 475, 00 households with renewable energy while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 800 000 tpy.

Iberdrola’s partnership with Masdar

Masdar and Iberdrola signed a strategic agreement in July 2023 to co-invest in Baltic Eagle. At COP28, the two companies announced a further €15 billion strategic partnership agreement to evaluate the joint development of offshore wind and green hydrogen projects in key markets including Germany, the UK and the US.

