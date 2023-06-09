Monopile designed by Wood Thilsted installed at Vineyard wind site

On 6 June 2023, Vineyard wind started installing monopiles designed by Wood Thilsted.

Wood Thilsted and engineering partner WSP designed the foundations which were reviewed by an independent third-party and approved by the federal government. Design of the monopile portion of the foundation was carried out by Wood Thilsted, with WSP primarily responsible for the transition pieces. These will be installed as a subsequent step.

“Vineyard wind is the first commercial scale offshore wind project in the US, so this first installation is a huge step forward for the entire US business,” said Matt Palmer, President and CEO of Wood Thilsted USA. “We are incredibly proud of the part we were able to play leading up to this momentous occasion.”

Alastair Miur Wood, CEO of the Wood Thilsted parent company, added: “We have been working on this project with our client Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners since it was just a cool idea, back in 2016. It is immensely satisfying to now see the fruits of our labours actually being installed.”

According to the developer, the 800 MW Vineyard wind project will generate electricity for more than 400 000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, create 3600 full time equivalent (FTE) job years, save customers US$1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation, and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tpy, the equivalent of taking 325 000 cars off the road annually.

