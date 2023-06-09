Vestas secures order from Neoen

Vestas has received an EPC order for two wind projects totalling 161 MW to build Neoen’s and Prokon’s jointly owned Lumivaara and Storbötet wind farms in Finland.

The order for the 105 MW Storbötet project in the municipality of Uusikaarlepyy consists of 17 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, while the order for the 56 MW Lumivaara project in the municipality of Hyrynsalmi consists of nine V162-6.2 MW wind turbines. Vestas will service the turbines under a 20-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

“Vestas and Neoen have a strong history of successful project deliveries in Finland, and we are excited to continuing the partnership with this new order,” said Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “This order also underlines the versatility of Vestas’ EnVentus platform and its ability to provide our customers with business case certainty in different sites.”

“It’s a great pleasure to be working with Vestas once again,” added Jerri Loikkanen, Managing Director of Neoen Finland. “This co-operation is a natural continuation after the successful delivery of Mutkalampi wind farm (404 MW). Neoen has the ambition to become the leader in renewable energy in Finland and the support of trusted industrial partners is essential to accelerate our development.”

Turbine delivery for both projects will begin in the early 3Q24 and both wind farms are scheduled to be fully operational in 2025.

