PD&MS to support Vattenfall’s European operations

Aberdeen-headquartered (Scotland) PD&MS Group has secured a three-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with Vattenfall to support its European offshore wind portfolio for an undisclosed sum.

The contract, which also has options to extend for a further two-year period, will see the leading international engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) specialist providing a wide range of key support across the developer’s wind farms in the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

This award underpins PD&MS’ ever-growing position as a key supplier in O&M and inspection in the offshore wind sector, and builds on the success of the safe and efficient delivery of several onshore and offshore wind projects for its clients including SSE Renewables and Moray East Offshore Windfarm.

Now in its 20th year, PD&MS is a multi-discipline EPCC contractor and has been delivering mid-value capital projects, O&M, general modifications, upgrade projects, late life asset management and decommissioning services across the energy sector. It currently employs approximately 550 in Scotland and 100 overseas, with operations in Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Azerbaijan.

Thomas Barter head of renewables business development at PD&MS said: “We are thrilled that Vattenfall has recognised our highly transferable skills gained from years of successfully operating across oil and gas and other energy sectors and chosen us as one of their long-term service providers. This new contract solidifies PD&MS’ position as a key supplier for future wind developments, such as ScotWind and other future European projects.”

Mark Davidson, Project Director and energy transition leader at PD&MS, added: “Winning this three-year minimum contract with Vattenfall following a competitive tender process is testament to our team’s connected competencies which match the disciplines needed by offshore wind. We have an extensive track record for delivering innovative and cost-effective project solutions which have proven to reduce cost and maximise asset uptime to create significant ongoing value within the offshore renewable energy sector. Underpinned by our flexible proactive culture we are well placed to further service the UK and European decarbonisation agenda.”

