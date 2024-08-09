Rovco joins Global Wind Energy Council

Rovco, a leader in tech-driven offshore wind solutions, has joined global industry group the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). In joining GWEC, Rovco becomes part of a leading community of more than 1500 companies across 80 countries, collaborating to create a better global policy environment for wind power.

GWEC is a member-based organisation representing the full offshore wind eco-system. To expand its global influence, GWEC is actively seeking to bring more leading SME players across the supply chain into its membership. As a pioneering British scale up, Rovco will bring expertise in the application of AI and automation technologies. These technologies have been proven to help to reduce costs and provide efficiencies across the lifecycle stages of offshore wind farms. This insight will be crucial for the future of offshore wind, particularly markets in earlier stages of deployment and in accelerating nascent technologies like floating offshore wind.

Rovco, which has offices in the UK, the US, and Europe, joins GWEC at a time of global expansion for the company. By the end of 2025, Rovco aims to have hired for around 200 new positions globally, including in the US to support recent agreements with the likes of industry giant Ørsted, and in Asia. Several new offices will also be opening across European and Asian markets.

Brian Allen, CEO of Rovco, commented: “We’re delighted to have joined GWEC. It’s a pivotal time for offshore wind and the need for industry collaboration is stronger than ever. Whether working towards capacity targets in established mar-kets like the UK, or accelerating promising markets like Japan and South Korea, AI technologies and automation will have a pivotal role to play. We look forward to working with industry leaders and innovators across global markets in our shared goal of helping wind power reach its full potential.”

Stewart Mullin, Chief Industry Officer of GWEC, said: “GWEC is delighted to welcome Rovco to our membership. The global wind industry is growing and expanding into new markets throughout this decade. Being able to call on the expertise of Rovco provides valuable insight to support our work driving offshore wind, and floating offshore wind, forward as the foundation of the energy transition. Wind energy can deliver new industry alongside clean and secure energy. We look for-ward to working with Rovco to ensure offshore wind fulfils its potential in a confident green world.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!