Statkraft sets out revised plans for Mossy Hill wind farm

Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, is to redesign its Mossy Hill wind farm, near Lerwick in Shetland, which would see the number of turbines decreased by one-third, reducing the visual and environmental impact of the scheme. There is also the opportunity to make significant improvements to amenity provisions and outdoor access near the project site. Statkraft is also setting out plans to build an office at Mossy Hill, which would be the base for its employees in Shetland and have facilities which can be used by the general public.

Mossy Hill wind farm, which was consented by Shetland Islands Council in 2019, was purchased by Statkraft in 2023. The approved plans are for up to 12 turbines, with around 48 MW of installed capacity.

Under the redesigned scheme, Statkraft would reduce the number of turbines closest to the main road between Lerwick and Scalloway and marginally increase the tip height of the remaining turbines, in areas further away. This would mean a change in the number of turbines, from 12 to eight, and a marginal increase in the tip height, from 145 m to 155 m. The installed capacity of Mossy Hill wind farm would then be around 36 MW.

These changes will require a new planning application to be submitted, and also offer an opportunity to make further improvements to amenity provisions on site, taking into account the constructive feedback from the Mossy Hill substation consultation events, held earlier in 2024. These would include a safer re-routing of the National Cycle Network Route 1 through the wind farm development, so that it avoids the main A970 road. Further improvements proposed include improved access for visitors, additional site information panels, outdoor seating, and nature observation areas.

Additionally, Statkraft is proposing to construct a single-story office building, near to the planned Mossy Hill substation, to be used as a base for Statkraft employees. There would also be an interpretive area covering Statkraft’s projects on Shetland, and enhanced facilities on-site for visitors to the wind farm, including public toilets during office hours, a water refill station, and parking on site. Electric charging points would also be made available, helping to extend their provision for Shetlanders and visitors to the island.

Statkraft is to hold a series of public exhibitions later in August 2024, to share further details of the revised scheme, and allow the local community and stakeholders to share their feedback and ask questions to the project team.

John Thouless, Statkraft’s Principal Wind Project Manager, said: “Mossy Hill wind farm was designed almost a decade ago, so it’s right to look again to see if what was consented is still the best way to build the project. We’ve decided to re-configure the design, and are putting forward improved plans, meaning the visual impact of the wind farm is reduced. I’m looking forward to continuing our conversations with the local community and explaining more about our new proposals.”

Tracey Leslie, Statkraft’s Assistant Shetland Project Manager, added: “The significant benefits we’re proposing have been driven by what Shetlanders like myself, value. This would see us enhancing access and cycling routes, particularly for people who use wheelchairs or have other mobility issues, allowing everyone to experience and enjoy a viewpoint of Shetland from the elevated position of our wind farm.

“The plans we have for building an office at Mossy Hill would also mean we’re able to deliver other benefits for people visiting the area too, including public toilets, a water refill station, and electric charging points.”

