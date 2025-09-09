Van Oord completes cable installation at Sofia offshore wind farm

Van Oord has completed the laying, burial, termination, and testing of 109 array cables at the Sofia offshore wind farm.

This achievement underscores Van Oord’s commitment to accelerating the global energy transition through large scale renewable energy infrastructure.

The Sofia project marked the first operational deployment of cable-laying vessel,?Calypso. Purpose-built to install cables for offshore wind projects worldwide,?Calypso?features the latest sustainable technologies and delivered a strong performance throughout its debut. Upon completion of its activities on Sofia, Calypso has immediately commenced for its next assignment. Following the cable-laying operations, the state-of-the-art Dig-It trencher, deployed from the Subsea Viking, ensured precise and efficient burial of more than 360 km of cables. The ultimate cable termination and testing works were executed from several walk-to-work vessels by experienced tower teams.

Roeland Ris, Project Director at Van Oord, commented: “Completing the installation of all 109 cables is a major achievement for the Sofia project team. It reflects dedication, expertise, and close collaboration between all parties involved.”

