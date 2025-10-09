ScottishPower opens new Edinburgh office in £10 billion investment

ScottishPower is investing a record £10 billion in Scotland as it embarks on a major electricity grid rewiring.

The energy firm’s parent company, Iberdrola, has unveiled a transformational €58 billion strategic plan and named the UK as its number one destination for investment.

As the Global Investment Summit kicks off in Edinburgh, the company has confirmed its major economic boost will add 300 more new recruits in the final three months of 2025 alone and create another 2000 jobs through 2027 – 80% in Scotland.

To support its growth, First Minister, John Swinney, joined Keith Anderson, ScottishPower CEO, to open its brand-new Edinburgh office for its SP Energy Networks business. It will be home to its electricity transmission teams including those building major subsea links off the east and west coasts of Scotland.

Rt Hon John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland, commented: “ScottishPower’s investment in Scotland will drive economic growth and support thousands of high-quality, sustainable jobs – many of them based at its new Edinburgh Park base. ScottishPower are setting a shining example of how the transition to green energy can create real financial opportunity – helping benefit businesses and Scotland’s economy.”

Keith Anderson, ScottishPower CEO, added: “Engineering was practically born in Scotland and is a major Scottish success story – we’re proud to be at the helm building the next tranche of critical infrastructure to power economic growth. The grid is the energy backbone and with demand rapidly increasing we need to reinforce and build more of it. Our investment commitments are about more than just infrastructure, we’re creating high-quality, long-term jobs both in our company and right across the supply chain. Alongside our Glasgow HQ, and depots up and down the country, our new Edinburgh office gives us an additional base as we recruit faster than we’ve ever done before to support our ambitious growth plans.”

The First Minister joined Keith and SP Energy Networks, CEO Nicola Connelly, to meet with apprentices and new recruits, including new-starts who have joined from Ineos after being made redundant when the refinery closed earlier in 2025.

The recruits will be working on the underwater electrical superhighways the company’s SP Energy Networks business is constructing, including Eastern Green Link 1 and 4, as well as its huge onshore electricity network project builds and upgrades across central and southern Scotland.

Nicola Connelly, SP Energy Networks CEO, noted: “This is a pivotal moment for the grid as we embark on the biggest build out in almost a century. From subsea cables to overhead lines and underground wires, we are upgrading and investing in Scottish infrastructure to support growth. That also means growth in our people and supply chain which is great news for the economic future of our country.”

Some parts of Scotland’s electricity grid are almost 100 years old – testament to the prowess of early engineers. Earlier this year, SP Energy Networks felled the oldest transmission line in Scotland as it continues its multi-billion-pound upgrades to deliver more grid capacity for clean power, heating, homes, transport, and industry.

It is working in partnership with National Grid Electricity Transmission on the new subsea cables and both companies will use the newly opened Edinburgh Park offices as a base for their teams delivering those works.

Across the UK, ScottishPower is investing £24 billion from 2024 – 2028. Alongside its investment in Scotland, it is also investing in the electricity distribution grids in north-west England and north Wales as well as building two of the largest offshore wind farms in the world off the coast of East Anglia which together will deliver 2.3 GW of clean power for Britain.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!