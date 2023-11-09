Welsh renewable energy developer Bute Energy has announced plans for two new energy parks in Powys which together could generate enough clean, green energy to power the equivalent of over 175 000 homes.

The Aberedw Energy Park and Bryn Gilwern Energy Park projects respond to the climate emergency and will contribute to a stronger, more resilient renewable electricity supply while supporting the Welsh Government’s target for electricity to be 100% renewable by 2035.

The projects will also support the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with local, national, and international targets and the declared climate emergency.

The two proposed wind farms are located east of Llandrindod Wells and Builth Wells in Powys, with Bryn Gilwern being completely within a Welsh Government pre-assessed area for large-scale onshore wind energy.

Combined, the proposed Energy Parks will have up to 34 turbines with a maximum height of 220 m at Bryn Gilwern and 200 m at Aberedw. Once operational, they will be capable of producing approximately 192 MW of clean, green energy. The Energy Parks will connect to the electricity transmission network via the proposed Green GEN Cymru Towy Usk green energy network to be built by Green GEN Cymru, part of the Bute Energy Group.

As part of the Aberedw and Bryn Gilwern Energy Park proposals, two Community Benefits Funds will be established, which combined, are currently anticipated to deliver around £1.4 million/y worth of local investment.

“We’re pleased to be launching the proposed Aberedw and Bryn Gilwern Energy Parks. Together they respond to the climate emergency, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and support the Welsh Government’s target for electricity to be 100% renewable by 2035,” said James Nicol, Senior Project Manager at Bute Energy. “There is potential for renewable energy in Wales – particularly from the wind that blows across our hills and mountains.”

Information can also be viewed, and feedback given, on the projects websites: www.aberedwenergypark.wales and www.bryngilwernenergypark.wales.

