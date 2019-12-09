Siemens Gamesa installs 1000th wind turbine

When Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy recently installed turbine 51 in the British 714 MW East Anglia One project, it reached a significant milestone: the installation of offshore Direct Drive wind turbine number 1000, eight years on from the first.

Since being launched in 2011, the 1000 units of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Direct Drive wind turbine platform combined have avoided approximately 29 million t of CO 2 compared to fossil fuel power generation.

Siemens Gamesa engineers pioneered the offshore sector back in 1991, contributing to the world's first wind power plant in Denmark. Since then, Siemens Gamesa has grown to have projects in numerous countries in Europe and Asia Pacific. Its reach is set to extend further with conditional contracts already signed in emerging offshore wind markets including the United States, Japan, and France. According to the International Energy Agency, offshore wind power capacity is set to increase by at least 15-fold worldwide by 2040, becoming a US$1 trillion business.

Two decades of experience in offshore wind has helped Siemens Gamesa to design the Direct Drive platform for safe, efficient installation and easy maintenance. The simplest drivetrain in the industry enables fewer moving parts, which is important in harsh offshore conditions where parts can wear more easily and are costly to replace. Additionally, the turbine's light weight enables low load impact on its tower and foundation, while further reducing requirements on transport and installation equipment.

According to performance data collected by Siemens Gamesa, its Direct Drive offshore wind turbine fleet has produced approximately 34 600 000 MWh of electricity since the first unit was installed in 2011.