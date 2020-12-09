Goldwind Australia complete latest wind turbine installation

Goldwind Australia has announced the completion of installation of all 104 wind turbines at Moorabool Wind Farm, located approximately 25 km south-east of Ballarat in Victoria, Australia.

Goldwind Australia’s Senior Project Manager, Dusan Hadzi-Nikolov, said this was a milestone for the project that had community involvement and local benefits.

“Moorabool Wind Farm saw up to 300 local and regional people employed during the construction phase and will see up to 20 permanent full-time maintenance roles once operational.”

“We are very pleased to continue partnering with the local community in delivering benefits over the operational life of the wind farm. Regular community fund grants are an example of this support, with the recent inaugural community fund grant seeing AUS$125 000 distributed to 11 worthy local community groups,” said Mr Hadzi-Nikolov.

When fully operational, Moorabool Wind Farm will produce up to 312 MW of electricity, enough to power approximately 228 000 Victorian homes with emission free energy.

Commissioning and project completion activities are now underway on the wind farm.

