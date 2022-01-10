Falck Renewables wind farm reaches commercial operation

Falck Renewables S.p.A. has added 21 MW of new wind capacity with its Okla Wind Farm on Norway’s west coast reaching Commercial Operations Date (COD).

Located on the Stadlandet peninsula near Selije and made up of five turbines, the wind farm is expected to produce approximately 75 GWh/yr of electricity. The electricity generated will contribute towards Falck Renewables’ work towards countering climate change and reaching net-zero, avoiding approximately 1420 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

As at other Falck Renewables’ plants around the world, people living near Okla Wind Farm will benefit from the Group’s community engagement programme including its student support scheme which promotes the development of skills in the renewable energy sector and is open to students who live in the areas around Okla Wind Farm and Hennøy Wind Farm (Bremanger and Vestland, Norway).

Earlier this month Falck Renewables launched a community benefit fund which will be managed by the Oklastiftelsen foundation and will support local projects.

In line with Falck Renewables' commitment to short supply chains to encourage the use of a local workforce and reduce CO 2 emissions, 99% of the construction work on the wind farm was contracted out to Norwegian suppliers.

