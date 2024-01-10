The Nordex Group receives 197 MW order

The Nordex Group has received orders for 197.1 MW from wind and solar farm developer UKA. For a total of seven wind energy projects, the Group will supply 32 turbines of the Delta4000 series to various regions across Germany, including Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein, and North Rhine-Westphalia. Following the successive commissioning of the turbines, the Nordex Group will also provide a Premium Service for 20 years.

UKA ordered different turbine types for the projects: N133/4800, N149/5.X, N163/5.X and N163/6.X.

The order intakes are attributable to a medium-term framework agreement between Nordex and UKA, which was only extended in November 2023. As part of the term, UKA aims to place binding orders for wind turbines with Nordex for further projects in Germany with a capacity of up to 1000 MW that are already in the approval process.

"Nordex' turbine technology, which has been continuously developed over the past few years on the tried-and-tested Delta platform, stands for quality, high availability and reliable power generation. This deal shows that the industry is in the starting blocks – now it is the turn of the authorities to significantly speed up the approval procedures for wind farms," said Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Partner of UKA.

"We are very pleased with these orders from UKA, as well as the opportunity to further expand our cooperation through reliable, stable and predictable growth," added Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group. "Our goal is to always offer our customers the best technological solutions for their renewable energy projects. We are therefore proud to once again support UKA in driving forward the energy transition in Germany."

