Vattenfall connects Danish offshore wind farm to the grid

Every single turbine at the offshore wind farm, Vesterhav Syd, has now supplied the first power and is completely connected to the Danish power grid. The milestone is the culmination of almost seven years’ work on the offshore wind farm.

“At Vattenfall, we are always happy when we finish an offshore wind farm and thereby contribute to fossil freedom. This time, we allow ourselves to be even more happy, since there is a cold winter in Denmark and Northern Europe where fossil-free and reliable electricity is of the essence,” said Mathilde Damsgaard, Project Director for Vesterhav Syd and Nord at Vattenfall.

Vesterhav Syd’s 20 wind turbines were erected from July – September 2023. On 10 November 2023, Vattenfall delivered the farm’s first power. Since then, the turbines have been connected to the grid one by one and the wind farm is now 100% completed.

In 2016, Vattenfall won the tender for Vesterhav Syd with a historically low strike price of 47.5 Danish øre per kWh.

Vattenfall is also operating Vesterhav Nord offshore wind farm approximately 80 km from the southern twin. Vattenfall expects to connect Vesterhav North to the grid during 1Q24. Combined, the Vesterhav Syd and Vesterhav Nord offshore wind farms will generate fossil-free electricity equivalent to the consumption of more than 350 000 Danish households.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.