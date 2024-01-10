Wood Thilsted to support Lithuania’s first offshore wind farm

Specialist offshore wind consultancy, Wood Thilsted, has commenced ground modelling and foundation concept design work at the first offshore wind farm site in Lithuania, on behalf of Ignitis Renewables.

The work will take place over 2024 and consist of the development of a site ground model, support to the geotechnical campaign and a variety of foundation concept assessment activities including structural design, corrosion protection and geotechnical interpretation. Wood Thilsted has previously assisted the project at the desk study phase prior to auction.

Wood Thilsted continue to extend their established project experience in the Baltic Sea, which contains a range of complex geotechnical conditions, challenging corrosion environments and sea ice not experienced in other established offshore wind markets. Understanding the potential of the Baltic Sea for offshore wind production, Wood Thilsted’s engineering teams have built up a series of internal capabilities which are well-matched to the interpretative and design challenges of this region.

Vanrisch McLean, Geophysics and Survey Director at Wood Thilsted, said: “We are excited to start work on this project – the first of its kind in the Baltic states. Our team is able to extract maximum value from the acquired site survey data by matching our deep geophysical and geotechnical knowledge with our extensive record of foundation design. We are proud to support Ignitis Renewables in bringing offshore wind to Lithuania.”

