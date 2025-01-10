GE Vernova awarded order to provide onshore wind turbines for Eurus projects in Japan

GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business has signed an order to provide 14 4.2 MW-117 m turbines for the Iwaya and Shitsukari wind farms being developed by Eurus near Higashidori, Aomori, Japan. The order was secured in 4Q24 and the projects are expected to reach commercial operations in 2028.

The projects will enable both companies to support Japan’s goal of increasing the share of the national electricity mix from renewable energy from 36% to 38% by 2030, as outlined by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s 6th National Electricity Mix. The announcement represents the fourth time that GE Vernova has announced an order or milestone in Japan since the beginning of 2024, and will bring the total amount of energy being supplied in the country by GE Vernova wind turbines to 1.8 GW.

Gilan Sabatier, Chief Commercial Officer, GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business, said: “We appreciate the trust that Eurus has shown in our GE Vernova technology. We are pleased to be able to support them on this project and look forward to continuing to enhance our relationship with them as they work to bring online more renewable energy both in Japan and globally.”

Masaru Akiyoshi, Executive Vice President, Eurus Energy Holdings, added: “We are excited to deliver another operating renewable energy project in Japan. We are grateful for the people of Higashidori Village, Aomori, the administrative agencies, all partners and stakeholders who support this project. We look forward to working with GE Vernova to build this new wind farm in Aomori to provide renewable energy, building on our existing collaboration.”

