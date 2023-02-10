Crowley takes step towards offshore wind terminal at Port Fourchon

Crowley reached a right of first refusal agreement to potentially lease and develop an offshore wind terminal during the recent Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) Board Meeting in Cut Off, Louisiana.

The more than 40-acre site, encompassing over 2200 linear ft of prime waterfront property, is expected to become the home of a purpose-driven offshore wind facility in the coming years. Located on Slip C, adjacent to Flotation Canal, the site is primed to help service the burgeoning offshore wind marketplace in the Gulf of Mexico.

Through Crowley Wind Services, the company has begun development and planning for wind services terminals in Massachusetts and California, leveraging its land and sea assets, offshore operations expertise, third-party logistics capability, digital platforms, and workforce development and training initiatives.

“We are thrilled to take the next step to welcome Crowley to Port Fourchon and our amazing slate of tenants and users,” GLPC Executive Director, Chett Chiasson, said. “Crowley’s forward-thinking vision aligns perfectly with our goals at the GLPC to further our role as a leading service supply port for all forms of energy, including wind.”

“We look forward to working with the Port Commission to consider the next steps in serving the wind energy needs and goals of Port Fourchon and its communities,” added Bob Karl, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Crowley Wind Services. “The port is strategically located to serve as a hub for the supply chain and transportation required to create clean, renewable wind energy. We are committed to a process that is collaborative to create a sustainable energy solution.”

