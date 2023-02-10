RenewableUK calls for planning reform over Hornsea 4 delay

After the announcement by the Planning Inspectorate of a delay of nearly five months before the Secretary of State takes a final decision on granting approval for Hornsea 4 offshore wind farm, RenewableUK’s Executive Director of Policy, Ana Musat, said:

“Today’s decision to delay the Development Consent Order for Hornsea 4 is particularly disappointing as it will now take longer to meet our renewables targets. This landmark offshore wind project has the potential to supply an enormous 2.6 GW of clean electricity to the grid, displacing expensive gas, reducing bills, and boosting our energy security. At a time when countries like the US and the EU are doubling down on attracting clean energy investment through financial incentives and a stable policy framework, the UK cannot afford to create unnecessary hurdles for investors and developers.

“This decision clearly shows that government needs to reform our cumbersome planning system urgently to ensure that renewable energy projects are not subject to needless delays. Due to unclear guidance to planning authorities, no offshore wind project since 2017 has been recommended for approval by the Planning Inspectorate. All 6 GW of these projects were delayed until the Secretary of State reviewed them to confirm approval. To meet our 50 GW offshore wind target, the UK will need to install 4.5 GW of offshore wind a year in the latter half of this decade. A reformed planning system is essential to ensure we can stay ahead in the global race to build vital new clean energy infrastructure.”

