Vestas secures 370 MW order from Xcel Energy

Vestas has received an order for two wind projects totalling 370 MW to repower the Pleasant Valley and Border Winds projects owned by Xcel Energy in the US.

The order for the 213 MW Pleasant Valley project in Minnesota consists of 97 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines delivered in 2.2 MW operating mode, while the 156 MW Border Winds project, located in North Dakota, consists of 71 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines delivered in 2.2 MW operating, which will update the current V100-2.0 MW technology at both sites.

“Vestas and Xcel Energy have a strong history of bringing wind energy to local communities across the US and we look forward to continuing this partnership by extending the longevity and increasing the energy projection of current wind projects like Pleasant Valley in Minnesota and Border Winds in North Dakota,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “Upgrading the site’s current technology will not only extend the lifespan of the project and bring clean energy to thousands of households, it will also provide needed economic opportunities to these communities.”

“As a national leader in wind energy, we’re pleased to work with Vestas on repowering two Upper Midwest wind farms which have long provided clean, affordable energy to our customers as well as economic benefits to surrounding communities. Advancing the technology at Pleasant Valley in Minnesota and Border Winds in North Dakota is important to our plan for achieving 85% carbon-free energy by 2030 in the region while keeping energy costs as low as possible,” added Chris Clark, President, Xcel Energy Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Both projects include supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, and Vestas will continue to service the turbines and provide an energy-based availability guarantee, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery for both projects will begin in 2Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 4Q25.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.