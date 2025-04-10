Estonian energy producer, Sunly, and French renewable company, VALOREM Group, has signed a partnership agreement with Deep Wind Offshore to develop offshore wind in Estonia.

Following the agreement, VALOREM Group and Sunly will enter Deep Wind Offshore’s project, which includes an area of 250 km2, located off Saaremaa Island under exclusive development. This collaboration on the Tuul Energy project combines international offshore and wind power expertise with local competence and experience to execute an ambitious project in a promising market.

Estonia has set its sights on 100% renewable energy by 2030 and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. With these targets for renewable energy, Estonia is positioning itself as the emerging leader for the offshore wind sector in the Baltic region.

Together, Deep Wind Offshore, VALOREM Group, and Sunly will develop the bottom-fixed offshore wind project with a potential of more than 1 GW. The partnership will contribute to meeting Estonia’s renewable energy goals – supporting the country’s energy security, development of value chains, and value creation – founded on a shared commitment to responsible project execution and engagement with local stakeholders.

Olivier Angoulevant, Director Offshore at VALOREM Group, responded: “This partnership marks a significant milestone for VALOREM Group in its international development. Together with Deep Wind Offshore and Sunly, we believe that the energy transition is built on co-operation and innovation.”

Klaus Pilar, Sunly’s Country Manager in Estonia, added: “We welcome Estonia’s shift towards a clean industry-focused approach, which accelerates renewable energy production and strengthens the industrial base. Sunly’s main expertise is in community relations. We are committed to helping communities understand how locally built renewable energy can benefit their businesses, lower electricity prices, and drive regional development.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.