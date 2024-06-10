GE Vernova and Seatrium awarded HVDC contracts for TenneT offshore wind

Seatrium ltd and GE Vernova Inc. have announced that they have been awarded a third contract by TenneT TSO B.V. for the construction of a 2 GW High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) electric offshore transmission system in the Netherlands. The project is slated to begin in June 2024, with commissioning expected by 2031.

This contract is part of the five-year Framework Cooperation Agreement with TenneT announced by the Seatrium-GE Vernova consortium in March 2023. The agreement was signed to cover three projects, each valued at approximately €2 billion: IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma, and Nederwiek 2. The current contract is for Nederwiek 2, TenneT’s third project with this consortium. The contracts for IJmuiden Ver Beta and IJmuiden Ver Gamma were awarded to the consortium in March 2023.

The HVDC system will support TenneT's sustainability goal of connecting 40 GW of offshore wind energy in the German and Dutch North Sea and will serve the Nederwiek 2 offshore wind farm, located approximately 95 km off the coast of the Netherlands.

“With the successful call-off of Nederwiek 2 from the Framework Cooperation Agreement with our Partners GE Vernova and Seatrium, we are now starting into the delivery of the third project with this consortium. We are pleased with the progress we made already in the first two projects with these partners. Now we experience the benefits of using the works from the initial two projects on the next one as we design one and build it many times,” said Johannes Kammer, Associate Director of Large Projects Offshore, TenneT.

Seatrium’s scope of work will include the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, installation, and commissioning of the 2 GW HVDC Offshore Converter Platform. GE Vernova's Grid Solutions will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCI) of the HVDC converter stations.

"We are pleased to partner with TenneT and GE Vernova to deliver this transformative offshore wind solution. This project underscores our commitment to helping our customers achieve their renewable energy goals by providing innovative and cost-effective solutions that help accelerate the energy transition. With valuable experience from working on the first two platforms, we are confident of delivering a high-quality end product to our customer, as well as achieving greater synergies through project repeatability in our series-build strategy with the One Seatrium Global Delivery Model,” added Samuel Wong, Executive Vice President, Fixed Platforms at Seatrium.

