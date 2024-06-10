Vestas acquires German order

Vestas has received a 72 MW order from Denker & Wulf AG for the wind energy project Holtsee in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. Vestas will deliver 10 V162-7.2 MW wind turbines, and the order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines.

"This order from customer Denker & Wulf AG underlines the efficient technology of our EnVentus platform, as the V162-7.2 MW is the perfect fit for the site providing high annual production and excellent cost of energy for our customer,” said Sulai Fahimi, Vestas Vice President Sales Central. “We are delighted to have been awarded this project and thereby resuming our collaboration with Denker & Wulf, one of the biggest project developers in the German market and we are looking forward to successful future business together.”

“New, efficient technologies are needed to best meet the changing challenges in the rapidly growing wind energy market,” commented Torsten Levsen, CEO of Denker & Wulf AG. “With the new EnVentus platform, Vestas can meet our requirements of handling economic challenges with technical brilliance.”

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 4Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 1H26.

