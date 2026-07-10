Saitec installs NID elements at DemoSATH floating wind demonstrator

As floating offshore wind moves towards commercial scale deployment, understanding how these technologies interact with the marine environment is becoming increasingly important. Through DemoSATH Lab, Saitec Offshore Technologies is using its operating floating wind demonstrator as a real scale testing ground to study environmental interactions, improve monitoring methods, and explore solutions that support coexistence with marine biodiversity.

Following the successful deployment of biomimetic reef solutions on the submerged section of the platform, the company is now pioneering new methods to co-locate floating wind and aquaculture.

The recent offshore operation marks a new step in DemoSATH Lab’s biodiversity programme and forms part of the AQUASATH Project, with the installation of several complementary systems designed to study how floating wind foundations can host and support marine life while exploring their potential integration with aquaculture activities.

The work includes Nature Inclusive Design (NID) elements adapted to DemoSATH’s underwater columns and filled with shells and mussels to create new surfaces and microhabitats for marine organisms and provide growing, sheltering, and feeding areas for species around the floating foundation.

A key component of the programme is a multi-trophic aquaculture pilot integrated into the platform. By utilising a mother rope to suspend lantern nets, mussel ropes, and collector ropes, this trial assesses the viability of cultivating European flat oysters (Ostrea edulis), pullet carpet shell clam (Venerupis corrugata), mussels, and Ulva algae alongside floating offshore wind operations, exploring the synergies of such co-use.

During the first stage, the live material was collected and the NID elements were temporarily installed in a mussel raft before their final transfer to DemoSATH. Each element was previously identified with a unique number, colour code, and associated function or type of live material, allowing full traceability throughout the operation.

Once at the raft, the working area was organised by separating the elements, tools and live material. The first elements prepared were those containing algae and mussels, followed by those associated with grooved carpet shell and native oyster. Each element was then attached to the raft, checked to ensure it was properly secured, and recorded on the raft layout plan according to its identification number.

During the second stage, the elements were collected from the raft and transported offshore for their final underwater installation on DemoSATH. The operation required coordination between the main vessel, support teams, mooring personnel and professional divers, who were responsible for positioning and securing the system on the floating wind platform.

The operation was coordinated by Saitec Offshore Technologies, which managed the protocol, installation checklists, documentation control, and overall follow-up of the works.

The live material was supplied by Mar Ceibe, while Instituto Kardala provided the raft used for the temporary suspension of the elements and technical support during the first day of operations. Kotazero carried out the underwater works, including the collection of the elements from the raft and their final installation on DemoSATH. Amarradores de Santander provided the main vessel and operational support during the second stage, including the mooring works required on the platform. We would like to thank all the teams involved for their support and work in successfully completing these activities, including Grupo Peñascal Kooperatiba, which contributed to the creation of the NID elements.

Beyond the installation itself, this action provides valuable practical knowledge on how nature-inclusive solutions can be adapted, handled, transported and installed on floating offshore wind structures.

Testing these solutions in real offshore conditions is essential to understand their technical feasibility, operational requirements and potential contribution to marine biodiversity. The lessons learned from DemoSATH can help inform future floating wind farms, supporting designs that integrate environmental considerations from the earliest stages of development.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.