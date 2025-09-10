Alerion Clean Power enters Irish market with wind farm acquisition

Alerion Clean Power, through its subsidiary Alerion Ireland Ltd, has signed a share purchase agreement with SUSI Cappawhite Holding (a subsidiary of SUSI Renewable Energy Fund II, managed by SUSI Partners) for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Milestone Wind Farm Ltd, owner of a 14.4 MW onshore wind farm located in County Tipperary, Ireland.

The wind farm, commissioned in 2018, consists of four Vestas V105 turbines of 3.6 MW each. The plant benefits from a REFIT incentive scheme, which guarantees a minimum price for the electricity produced while allowing upside from market prices. The expected annual output amounts to approximately 40 GWh, equivalent to more than 16 000 tpy of CO2 emissions avoided, covering the energy needs of around 15 000 households.

Entering the Irish market marks a further step in the execution of Alerion’s 2025 – 2028 Industrial Plan, which envisages significant growth in installed capacity and the strengthening of the Group’s international footprint, further consolidating Alerion’s position as a leading renewable energy operator in Europe.