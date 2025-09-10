Nordex receives order for 47.6 MW wind farm project in Austria

The Nordex Group has received an order from KELAG Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft in Austria.

For the 47.6 MW Lavamünd wind farm, Nordex Group will supply and install seven N163/6.X wind turbines. In addition, a 20-year premium service contract has been signed to ensure long-term and reliable maintenance of the turbines.

The wind farm site is located in southern Austria, in the tri-border area of Carinthia, Styria, and Slovenia, on a forested ridge with elevations between 1240 – 1430 m.

First construction works of the project is scheduled to start at the end of 2025. The civil works will take place in stages, with the installation and commissioning of the wind turbines planned for 2027.

The N163 turbines will be installed at two different hub heights: four turbines will be installed on 118-m steel tube towers, while three others will be mounted on hybrid towers with a hub height of 164 m.

