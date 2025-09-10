Ocean Winds celebrates installation of first foundation at offshore wind farm

Ocean Winds (OW), the international offshore wind energy company created by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has reached a new milestone in the construction of the Dieppe – Le Tréport offshore wind farm (EMDT) with the installation of its first turbine foundation (jacket).

Located 17 km off the coast of Dieppe and 15.5 km from Le Tréport, the offshore wind farm will ultimately consist of 62 turbines, providing renewable electricity equivalent to the consumption of nearly 850 000 people.

This achievement follows the installation early in summer 2025 of EMDT’s offshore substation and continues the steady progress of construction. The foundations are steel jackets fabricated in Spain. The jackets are then transported from Cherbourg’s port to the offshore site by the Innovation, an installation vessel operated by DEME. Measuring between 48 and 55 m high depending on water depth, the jacket foundations are anchored into pre-installed steel piles with diameters of 2.5 m and lengths of up to 63 m.

Marc Hirt, Ocean Winds’ Country Manager for France, commented: “Ocean Winds has been firmly committed to the French offshore wind market for more than a decade, with projects across all of France’s maritime façades and using every technology (from monopiles to jackets for bottom-fixed to floating). With Dieppe – Le Tréport, we are continuing this journey, adding another major step to our French industrial footprint. Summer 2025 has been quite busy for us with EMYN already producing our first French offshore wind electrons and more than 1 GW under simultaneous construction in the country. Beginning September 2025 with the installation of this foundation at EMDT is another tangible sign of our contribution to the national ambition for energy transition.”

The EMDT project illustrates Ocean Winds’ role as a strong link in the European offshore wind chain, with a highly international yet deeply local approach. From the construction of turbine components in Le Havre to the mobilisation of ports such as Cherbourg for the current offshore installation, the project also reinforces the development of a resilient and competitive French supply chain.

Frédéric Flaus, Project Director of EMDT, added: “The installation of this first foundation marks the start of a new chapter in the construction of the Dieppe – Le Tréport wind farm. It is the result of close collaboration between our teams and our industrial partners, drawing on years of expertise and preparation. We are now looking forward to the safe and successful installation of all 62 foundations, that will continue in successive campaigns through to 2026.”

With EMYN, EMDT, and EFGL, Ocean Winds is today building over 1 GW of offshore wind capacity in France, enough to power more than 2 million French households with clean energy each year.

