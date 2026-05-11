Fugro geotechnical survey to support Berwick Bank B offshore wind farm

Fugro has been awarded a major geotechnical survey contract by SSE for Berwick Bank B, part of the landmark Berwick Bank offshore wind project in the North Sea.

Berwick Bank B is the second phase of Berwick Bank, which is targeting the delivery of 4.1 GW of offshore wind capacity across three phases. If built to its full capacity, Berwick Bank could become the world’s largest offshore wind farm, capable of generating enough clean electricity to power more than 6 million UK homes annually.

Located off Scotland’s east coast, Berwick Bank is a nationally significant development that could add up to £8.3 billion to the UK economy, support over 9000 jobs and strengthen long term energy security through reliable, homegrown power. In January 2026, Berwick Bank B secured a long term Contract for Difference through the UK’s Allocation Round 7, a major milestone that underscores the project’s significance within the offshore wind market.

Fugro is carrying out a full geotechnical investigation to enable the design of fixed-bottom turbines planned at the Berwick Bank B site. This area represents 1.4 GW of the overall 4.1 GW total capacity.

Fugro is drilling boreholes to depths of up to 50 m below the seabed to collect high-quality soil and rock samples. These samples will provide the geodata needed to design safe and efficient foundations for the turbines.

The work is being delivered by Fugro’s geotechnical vessels, Fugro Quest and Fugro Zenith, using specialist coring and conventional sampling techniques. These methods are well-suited to the site’s complex ground conditions and will help reduce construction risk.

Gordon Rae, Geotechnical Package Manager for Berwick Bank at SSE Renewables, responded: “The commencement of a geotechnical investigation campaign to inform the final design of Berwick Bank B’s turbine foundations is an important milestone and demonstrates our commitment at SSE to disciplined and de-risked project delivery. As we progress the project towards the final investment decision, we are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Fugro and look forward to delivering a safe and successful geotechnical investigation programme at Berwick Bank B.”

Remmelt de Jong, Fugro’s Director for Marine Site Characterisation in Europe and Africa, added: “This award reflects the confidence SSE has in Fugro’s geotechnical expertise and builds on our established partnership supporting the Berwick Bank project. Our advanced coring capabilities and strong offshore track record will support safe and efficient foundation design. We’re proud to continue working with SSE on one of the world’s most significant offshore wind developments.”

This new work builds on Fugro’s ongoing involvement at Berwick Bank, where the company has been delivering surveys since 2019. By providing accurate and reliable geodata, Fugro continues to support the UK’s clean energy transition and the delivery of large scale offshore wind in increasingly complex marine environments.

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