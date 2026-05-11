Maraen Port of Nigg to support Dogger Bank turbine marshalling

Maraen Port of Nigg in Scotland has been selected as a marshalling harbour for wind turbine components for phases B and C of Dogger Bank wind farm. The appointment has been announced by turbine supplier for the project, GE Vernova.

The facility in the Scottish Highlands will be used to store and prepare GE Vernova’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbine components before they are loaded onto installation vessels for transport and installation offshore at the Dogger Bank wind farm site in the North Sea.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank project is the world’s largest offshore wind farm in construction. It is being built in three 1.2 GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B, and C. The project is a joint venture between SSE (40%), Equinor (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%).

Maraen Port of Nigg’s extensive deepwater quays, significant laydown capacity and heavy ground loading capabilities make it ideally positioned to support large scale offshore wind deployment and complex project logistics. Since 2018, the port has supported four consecutive offshore wind campaigns and played a key role in the deployment of almost 4 GW of UK offshore wind capacity.

Maraen Port of Nigg was acquired by Mitsui & Co. Ltd and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd in 2025. The port is operated by Maraen and is a leading UK integrated, deepwater port for the energy industry and a designated Green Freeport.

Yoshihiro Hayakawa, CEO at Maraen, said: “We are delighted to support GE Vernova and the Dogger Bank wind darm project at Maraen Port of Nigg. Building on our experience with SSE Renewables’ Seagreen and Beatrice offshore wind farms, this award reflects the infrastructure, capabilities and experienced teams we have developed at Nigg to support large scale offshore wind projects safely and efficiently.

“The Port of Nigg continues to play an important role in supporting the UK’s offshore renewables supply chain and wider energy transition ambitions, and we look forward to working collaboratively with all project partners as the campaign progresses.”

Justin Zerneri, VP Wind Global Projects, GE Vernova, added: “We are pleased to have secured a site at the Port of Nigg as we continue to focus on completing these important projects. The Port of Nigg has the port facilities and skilled resources needed to be able to support projects of this scale and scope. We thank our customers and the Port of Nigg for their collaboration in moving into this new location.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!