Ocean Winds assembles first turbine for EFGL floating offshore wind project

Ocean Winds has assembled the first wind turbine of its Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) project, developed in a partnership with Banque des Territoires. This milestone for the construction of the floating offshore wind pilot project highlights the pivotal role of the port of Port-La Nouvelle, as an industry-leading infrastructure developed by the Occitanie Region and managed by SEMOP Port-La Nouvelle.

The 10 MW Vestas turbine – the most powerful ever installed in France – has been mounted on its floating foundation at the dedicated offshore wind terminal developed by the Occitanie Region at Port La Nouvelle. In the weeks ahead, the other two turbines will be progressively completed, before being towed 16 km off the coast of Leucate and Barcarès for installation at sea.

Marc Hirt, Country Manager for Ocean Winds in France, commented: “The assembly of EFGL’s first turbine reflects the ambition driving offshore wind development in France. This milestone – achieved in close collaboration with our partners and local teams – is a strong signal of our commitment to accelerating floating wind in the Mediterranean. It also follows another proud moment for Ocean Winds end of last year with the award, alongside Banque des Territoires, of our 250 MW floating offshore wind EFLO project, in this very region.”

Jérémy de Barbarin, EFGL Project Director, added: “Bringing together such a complex assembly operation within a port environment, on floating foundations, is a technical and logistical success for all those involved. It’s a milestone for the EFGL project and for the Occitanie Region, which is confirming its role as a forerunner in renewable marine energy.”

The EFGL pilot farm is jointly owned by Ocean Winds (majority shareholder) and Banque des Territoires. Beyond its demonstration role, EFGL will deliver valuable technical, operational, and environmental insights to inform the next generation of floating offshore wind farms in the Mediterranean, including the Eoliennes Flottantes d’Occitanie (EFLO) 250 MW floating offshore wind project, currently in its early stage of development.

