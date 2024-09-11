GE Vernova enters Romanian wind turbine agreement

GE Vernova Inc. has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Public Power Corporation Renewables (PPC R) to supply, install and commission 23 of GE Vernova's 6.1 MW – 158 m turbines for a wind farm in Vaslui County, Romania. The deal, which was booked in 2Q24, expands the presence of GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business in Romania by adding 140 MW to the company’s existing installed base of more than 700 MW in the country.

Initial deliveries for the project are scheduled for 1H25, and the project is expected to achieve full operation by the end of 2025. When completed, the project is expected to provide enough energy to power the equivalent of approximately 62 000 households.

The agreement aims to enable both companies to support Romania in its goal of adding significantly more renewable energy by 2030.

Gilan Sabatier, Chief Commercial Officer for GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business in International Markets, said: “We are honoured that PPC Renewables has chosen GE Vernova turbines for their Vaslui project in Romania. The project is expected to support Romania’s energy strategy and the country’s plans to install an additional 5 GW of wind by 2030, while enabling GE Vernova to achieve its mission of delivering industry leading technology to electrify and decarbonise the world. This project reinforces our ongoing commitment to help lead the energy transition in the EU, where we have a long history, have installed thousands of wind turbines, and are using our latest technology in projects like this.”

Konstantinos Mavros, PPC Renewables CEO & PPC Group Deputy CEO of RES, added: “We are grateful for signing a new supply agreement with GE Vernova, for the implementation of our emblematic wind park in Vaslui County (Romania), which consists of 23 wind turbines of total installed power of 140 MW. Our energy portfolio is gradually expanding into new countries setting PPC as the largest clean energy company in Southeast Europe with 4.7 GW production capacity from renewables, projects of 2.8 GW under construction or at the Ready to Build stage, and a project pipeline of 20 GW.”

GE Vernova's Onshore Wind business has a total installed base of approximately 56 000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of installed capacity worldwide. Committed to its customers' success for more than two decades, its product portfolio offers next-generation technology that leads with high-powered turbines to enable high-quality scale and drive decarbonisation through affordable and sustainable generation of renewable energy.

