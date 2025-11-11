ScottishPower Renewables takes control of MarramWind

ScottishPower Renewables has taken full control of the MarramWind floating offshore wind farm project off the north-east coast of Aberdeenshire following agreement with its former joint venture partner, Shell.

The planned wind farm, located 75 km off the north-east coast of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, has a potential capacity of up to 3 GW. If successfully developed, it could be one of the first commercial scale floating offshore wind farms in the world, with the potential to power the equivalent of more than 3.5 million homes.

With the approval of Crown Estate Scotland, ScottishPower Renewables now has full control of MarramWind. Shell takes on the CampionWind project, which had also previously been progressed as a joint venture.

A ScottishPower Renewables spokesperson said: “With sole responsibility for MarramWind – alongside our MachairWind project – we will now continue the development of these wind farms and maintain our positive engagement with local people and businesses.”

