Two French wind farms commissioned by Boralex

Boralex Inc. (Boralex) has announced the commercial commissioning of the Cham Longe and Seuil de Bapaume wind farms, located respectively in the departments of Ardèche and Somme, France. The wind farms will produce a total output of 53.4 MW. This brings Boralex’s installed capacity in France to 1037.7 MW and its total capacity worldwide to 2246 MW.

Seuil de Bapaume wind farm expansion

Commissioning date: 1 December 2020

Contract: 20 years with EDF

Location: Hauts-de-France, department of Somme and Pas-de-Calais, France

Wind turbine features: five 3.45 MW Vestas V117

Total wind far power output: 17.4 MW

Equivalent number of households supplied: 8700

The site is subject to a preservation measure for several bat species affected by wind farm operations. This measure is part of an agreement between Boralex and Picardie Nature.

Cham Longe wind farm repowering

Commissioning date: 1 December 2020

Contract: 20 years with EDF

Location: Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, department of Ardèche, France

New wind turbine features: 12 3 MW Enercon E82

Total farm output before repowering: 22.6 MW

Total farm output after repowering: 39.95 MW (17.35 MW added)

Equivalent number of households supplied after repowering: 19 975

Cham Longe is Boralex’s first wind farm repowering project and one of the biggest of its kind to date in France. 12 of the 14 wind farm turbines have been replaced with machines equipped with more powerful technology that is better suited to the local context. This repowering project enables the Cham Longe wind farm to double its output, while also reducing the cost of the power produced.

