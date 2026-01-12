MARA publishes framework to support delivery of offshore renewable energy

The Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) has published its Competitive Maritime Area Consent (MAC) Framework, a significant step in supporting the timely and sustainable delivery of offshore renewable energy (ORE) projects in Ireland.

The Competitive MAC Framework is intended to complement Ireland’s plan-led approach to offshore renewable energy development and to support the achievement of national climate and energy targets.

The Offshore Renewable Energy Future Framework Policy Statement 2024 sets out a plan-led pathway for offshore renewable energy development from 2030 – 2050 and includes a specific action for MARA to explore the feasibility of a competitive MAC framework.

Ireland’s first Offshore Renewable Energy Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP) is located off the South coast and an Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS) auction has taken place for Site A (Tonn Nua). The award of MACs for future development within Maritime Areas B, C and D may be determined by MARA in line with timing, methodology, and processes as set out under the Competitive MAC Framework. The Competitive MAC Framework can also apply to sites identified in the national offshore wind DMAP.

Developed with the support of Baringa LLP, the framework has been informed by international best practice and extensive consultation with stakeholders. Its flexible, site-specific design will allow MARA to apply appropriate criteria and weightings for individual allocation rounds, supporting efficient and transparent decision-making.

During the initial design phase, key elements of the framework were identified and a range of options developed for each, drawing on global experience and Ireland’s specific policy and regulatory context. As the process progressed, preferred options were refined through stakeholder engagement, ensuring the final framework aligns with industry priorities while meeting public policy objectives.

Laura Brien, Chief Executive of MARA, said: “The publication of our Competitive MAC Framework represents an important milestone for offshore renewable energy in Ireland. It provides a transparent, flexible and robust approach to the allocation of Maritime Area Consents for offshore wind projects within DMAPs, supporting sustainable development while recognising the distinct characteristics of individual sites. Engagement with stakeholders has been central to shaping this framework, and we are confident it will play a key role in enabling the delivery of offshore wind projects in line with Ireland’s climate ambitions.”

