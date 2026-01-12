Research Council of Norway provides boost for mass-produced concrete foundations

The Research Council of Norway has awarded NOK 11 million to develop large scale production of concrete foundations for offshore wind.

AF Gruppen, Multiconsult, DOF, Semar, and NTNU have received NOK 11 million in funding to further develop its concrete foundation technology. The BetongVIND project will develop and test technology for industrial scale production of gravity based concrete foundations (GBS). The project aims to enable European series production with a low carbon footprint and strong local value creation.

The offshore wind industry is facing rising costs, challenging seabed conditions and increasing international competition. At the same time, the need for larger and more robust foundations grows as turbine sizes increase. The research funding will be used to develop a standardised and cost efficient production process that can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% compared to today’s solutions.

“The aim is to establish a scalable and environmentally friendly production method that gives the Norwegian supply industry a clear competitive advantage. With the support from the Research Council of Norway, the ambition is to develop a competitive value chain for bottom-fixed offshore wind foundations that reduces cost and risk for the end customer,” says Project Manager, Eirik Lind Hånes, AF Gruppen.

The project will further develop fabrication methods, increase automation, and optimise material use and production and installation logistics. This will make it possible to move away from today’s bespoke solutions and towards industrialised production of concrete foundations.

BetongVIND has a total budget exceeding NOK 20 million and will commence in January 2026. The project is carried out in collaboration with leading companies in engineering, construction, offshore operations, and research, and will contribute to new technology development for both Norwegian and international offshore wind projects.

