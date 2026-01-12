Triple Point, Thrive Renewables plc, and TopCashback Sustainability enter onshore wind partnership

Triple Point, the investment manager, has agreed to arrange debt funding for the construction of a 57 MW onshore wind project in the Scottish Borders, owned by Fair Play Clean Energy Ltd, a joint venture between Thrive Renewables plc and TopCashback Sustainability Ltd.

This project is a significant step in accelerating the UK’s transition to clean energy.

Located approximately 3 km southwest of Tweedsmuir, Whitelaw Brae wind farm will be made up of 14 turbines, capable of generating up to 149 000 MWh of clean electricity per year – the equivalent of powering over 45 000 average UK homes. The project is expected to reach commercial operation in December 2026 and will have an initial operational life of 30 years, delivering renewable energy to communities across Scotland and the rest of the UK. It is expected that the project will deliver over 65 000 tonnes of CO2 emissions reductions annually.

Ariane Brunel, Investment Director at Triple Point, commented: “We are proud to support the acceleration of onshore wind deployment in the UK and delighted to partner with Thrive and TopCashback Sustainability, two like-minded companies, to deliver long-term value for local communities while contributing to the UK’s energy transition. Originating and arranging flexible construction finance for energy transition projects is a key area of focus for Triple Point over the coming years as we build toward Clean Power 2030.”

Monika Paplaczyk, Chief Investment Officer at Thrive Renewables, added: “As part of our vision of a cleaner, fairer future, Thrive has been funding, building, and operating clean energy projects in the UK for 30 years. Whitelaw Brae marks a significant milestone for us as it’s our largest single project to date, and we’re pleased to be working with Triple Point on finance for construction, ensuring the project fulfils its potential to deliver clean power to homes and businesses, while generating significant emissions reductions and supporting the UK’s wider net zero goals.”

The transaction was advised by CMS (lenders), TLT (sponsors), and Locogen and WTW (insurance).

