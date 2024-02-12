G+ and ABEEólica sign health and safety agreement

Through the signing of a cooperation agreement, G+ and ABEEólica will partner in the development of a health and safety framework for the region, through shared access to global knowledge, industry guidance and lessons learned. Founded in 2002, ABEEólica (Associação Brasileira de Energia Eólica e Novas tecnologias) is the Brazilian trade association for wind energy, representing the sector right across the industry supply chain.

“G+ has a wealth of experience supporting the global offshore wind sector. It provides a forum for industry players to learn from each other and implement standardised good practice guidelines. G+ means we can share our knowledge and experience to safely manage offshore wind projects, while also helping to influence the adoption of strong health and safety standards in new markets,” said Rachel Porto, Global Head of WHSES at Corio Generation and one of the G+ Board Directors. “With offshore wind capacity booming in Brazil, we’re excited to be partnering with ABEEólica to support a just energy transition in as safe a way as possible.”

"ABEEólica has been working in the wind industry for 20 years and is very interested in sharing information and learning from lessons in other countries regarding offshore wind safety. We are awaiting the start of offshore wind activities in Brazil and aim to begin with responsibility, transparency, safety, and insights from global experiences, which will be of great value. The potential for offshore wind in Brazil is enormous, and we want to explore it with the utmost care for the health and safety of all involved in these projects," commented Elbia Gannoum CEO of ABEEólica said:

With plans to partner on joint activities going forward, Matheus Eurico Soares de Noronha, ABEEólica’s Technical Director, will be presenting at the G+ Americas Stakeholder webinar on Friday 16 February.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.