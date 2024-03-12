Cognitive Business integrates bathymetric tidal application on RWE’s Robin Rigg

Cognitive Business, one of the UK’s leading machine learning and applied A.I. Innovators to the energy sector, has integrated a bathymetric tidal application onto RWE’s Robin Rigg wind farm that will enable operators and planners to identify high and low tides around its sandbank and high seabeds.

The wind farm – which is located on a sandbank in the Solway Firth midway between the Galloway and Cumbrian Coats – faces the challenge of turbine accessibility given the location of the sandbank.

The integration of Cognitive’s decision making, bathymetric tidal application will now enable planners to plot accessibility to individual turbines and will support efficient delivery of operation and maintenance activities.

Installed on the wind farm early summer, the application contains 234 million bathymetric readings which have been processed for comparison to tidal and vessel keel data and which can forecast over 12 months into the future.

From these complex and large data files, the Cognitive application has the ability to extract the relevant data points – plotting turbine accessibility – and reporting these on a daily, weekly, and monthly schedule. From these live dashboards, planners can then assess potential risks and plan operation and maintenance programmes.

Ty Burridge-Oakland, Managing Director at Cognitive Business, said: “Cognitive has been successfully working with RWE on both the Robin Rigg and Rampion wind farms for several years now. During this time, we have worked collaboratively to deliver technology packages that enable the wind farms to perform at optimum levels and to maximise profitability.

“The integration of the bathymetric tidal application is another example of us working with RWE to continue finding solutions that draw out remaining opportunities to make additional savings and drive further efficiencies across the site.”

The announcement of the bathymetric tidal application comes on the back of Cognitive announcing in March that it had been appointed to provide a complete package of artificial intelligence and forecasting across the same wind farm.

This technology included:

Cognitive’s WAVES technology which will enable RWE to plot with real-time accuracy the operation of maintenance vessels in and out of harbour.

Production forecasting to pinpoint the most profitable turbines so maintenance programmes can be directed elsewhere.

Advanced pattern recognition comparing previous year’s performance and directing activity to rectify anomalies.

Gregg McConnell, Operations Co-ordinator at RWE and Project Lead at Robin Rigg, added: “Cognitive’s technology packages enable us to continually ensure our site is performing at the highest possible level, maximising its profitability and securing efficiencies, we have no doubt that the integration of the bathymetric tidal application will enable us to continue achieving this.”

