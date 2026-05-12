Hydro-Québec introduces a new procurement strategy

Hydro-Québec is launching a request for proposals to secure the procurement of the wind turbines required to develop its major wind power projects carried out in partnership with regional county municipalities (MRCs) and First Nations communities. The initiative provides an opportunity to broaden the participation of Québec com-panies in the global supply chain of wind turbine manufacturers.

This approach is part of the rollout of Hydro-Québec’s Wind Power Development Strategy and aims to secure access to the strategic equipment required for large scale wind power projects in a context of strong global competition. It will also help increase the participation of Québec companies in the global supply chain of wind turbine manufacturers.

The request for proposals is limited to manufacturers in Europe and North America that qualified through a rigorous process conducted over the past several years.

By consolidating procurement needs across multiple wind projects through a structured long-term approach, Hydro-Québec is creating a significant lever to stimulate investment and industrial partnerships and develop expertise in Québec. This predictability will enable industry stakeholders and Québec’s economic ecosystem to support investments, plan industrial capacity and maximise local economic bene-fits. This initiative is the result of nearly two years of work carried out in co-operation with the Ministère de l’Économie, de l’Innovation et de l’Énergie and Investissement Québec to identify concrete opportunities for local businesses.

Like other major Western economies, Québec relies on a global supply chain for wind energy equipment, with leading manufacturers primarily located in Europe and North America.

Hydro-Québec’s approach aims to maximise value creation in Québec, in particular by increasing the participation of local companies across the entire project value chain, from development through operations.

The scale of the wind portfolio required to meet Québec’s future energy needs justifies an integrated approach. This approach makes it possible to consolidate volumes, strengthen purchasing power and secure procurement in a highly competitive global market.

Through this request for proposals, Hydro-Québec aims to secure access to the wind turbines required for its major projects while obtaining the best commercial conditions. This initiative is designed to maximise value creation in Québec by supporting competitive costs, helping maintain affordable rates, ensuring supply security and supporting the competitiveness of Québec’s economy while generating local economic benefits.

It also provides international manufacturers with greater visibility to plan investments and develop partnerships with Québec companies.

Under the Wind Power Development Strategy, Hydro-Québec becomes the principal contractor for major wind power projects in partnership with MRCs and First Nations communities to ensure Québec’s energy security.

To date, Hydro-Québec has announced five partnership agreements for wind power projects totalling more than 10 000 MW: Chamouchouane and Nutinamu-Chauvin in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean; Wocawson in Bas-Saint-Laurent; Gespe’gewa’gi in Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie; and Wetsok in Chaudière-Appalaches and Bas-Saint-Laurent.

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