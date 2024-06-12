Blaze Manufacturing Solutions celebrates contract wins and international growth

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, a Balmoral Group company and a leading provider of fire safety systems to the global energy industry, has announced ~100% y/y growth, equating to over £10 million order intake, resulting in a 20% increase in head count at its Laurencekirk headquarters.

This period of significant expansion has been driven by a transition strategy focused on sector diversification and international growth. In the last 12 months, Blaze has secured projects across both Europe and the Middle East, and 70% of intake has been in the renewables sector. In line with its diversification, it has also recently received Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) and FIRAS certification, supporting work in the industrials space.

In renewables, the firm has secured key contracts including a recent integrated maintenance partnership awarded by Ørsted, covering the fire protection and detection on nine North Sea offshore wind assets, including Hornsea 1 and 2, for the next five years. The deal covers inert gas systems, compressed air foam, water mist and all detection including control systems.

Reflecting on a defining period, Stuart White, Operations Director, said: "We are immensely proud of Blaze's remarkable growth and the strides we've made in the renewables sector. Our team's dedication and expertise have been pivotal in securing significant contracts and certifications, which not only enhance our service offering but also solidify our position as leaders in fire safety solutions.

“The expansion of our workforce and the addition of key personnel underscore our commitment to innovation and excellence. As we look ahead, we are excited to build on this momentum and continue delivering exceptional quality and value to our clients worldwide.”

A cornerstone of Blaze’s ambitious strategy is its depth of knowledge and experience. Following its recent success, the company has appointed Dr Greg Carnie as Technical Director and Sandy McCarthy as Commercial Manager, alongside newly promoted Fire Safety Manager, George Stephen. The firm has plans to continue recruitment in 2024.

