The County Administrative Board in Västra Götaland has recommended that the Swedish government approves Freja Offshore's application to build an offshore wind farm off the west coast of Sweden, with certain modifications. Hexicon, one of the project partners in Freja Offshore, welcomes this decision as a crucial step towards addressing Sweden's growing demand for renewable electricity.

Freja Offshore, a joint venture between Hexicon AB and Mainstream Renewable Power, an Aker Horizon company, has applied to construct the offshore wind park named Mareld, approximately 40 km west of Lysekil on the Swedish west coast. Once fully developed, Mareld is estimated to deliver 12 TWh annually to the Swedish power grid. This additional electricity production is eagerly anticipated throughout Western Sweden, where the electricity demand is expected to double by 2030 due to the upcoming transition of industries to electric power.

The Swedish government has earlier tasked the County Administrative Board in Västra Götaland with reviewing the application to build Mareld, and the County Administrative Board has returned with their recommendation to recommend the wind power park application with certain modifications.

“We have made adjustments to the offshore wind park to ensure coexistence with other important societal interests, aiming for the best possible outcome,” said Carl Dandanell, CEO of Freja Offshore.

“This is a significant milestone for Hexicon's Swedish product portfolio, and we look forward to supporting Freja Offshore further throughout the process, enabling floating wind power to become a part of Sweden's electricity production,” added Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon AB.

