Atmos Renewables acquires full ownership of Hornsdale wind farm

Atmos Renewables has agreed to acquire Neoen’s majority interest in the 316 MW Hornsdale wind farm in South Australia, marking a new operational milestone for the business and reinforcing its national footprint as a long-term renewable energy operator.

With this acquisition – and construction now underway on the Merredin BESS in Western Australia – Atmos will become the only owner-operator with renewable generation assets across all NEM and WEM-connected states. The acquisition will also take its internally managed portfolio above 1 GW for the first time – a key milestone in the continued growth of the company’s operational capability.

Atmos held minority interests across the three stages of the project before agree-ing to acquire it from Neoen to assume full ownership and control. Settlement is expected to occur in 2H25, upon completion of customary conditions precedent.

Hornsdale has been operating since 2017, supplying the ACT government with clean energy under a long-term Feed-In Tariff.

“This is a milestone that reflects not just scale, but operational maturity. Managing more than 1 GW of clean energy assets in-house signals that we’re here for the long haul and set up for further growth – with the people, systems and experience to operate responsibly and efficiently at scale,” said Nigel Baker, C, Atmos Renewables.

“As we grow, we remain focused on delivering energy reliably and continuing strong, respectful relationships with the communities and stakeholders who host our projects,” he added.

Atmos will take on and continue all existing community and First Nations programmes associated with the Hornsdale wind farm, maintaining strong relationships with local stakeholders and supporting the Canberra Institute of Technology’s Renewable Energy Centre of Excellence.

