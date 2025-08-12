Full Circle Wind opens new warehouse in Livingston

Full Circle Wind Services has opened a new central warehouse in Livingston, strengthening its UK-wide supply chain and operational support for wind turbine maintenance.

Located in Scotland’s central belt, the new site offers quick access to major motorways and Edinburgh and Glasgow airports, enabling faster parts delivery and improved responsiveness for turbine servicing across the UK.

The facility is six times larger than Full Circle’s previous UK warehouse and includes warehouse space, hot-desking areas, meeting rooms, and a training centre currently under development. The warehouse supports Full Circle’s expanding service portfolio, offering critical and high-demand components for various turbine brands and technologies. Key stock categories include maintenance supplies, electrical control units, and parts classified as critical to turbine uptime.

The new warehouse has enabled next-day delivery across the UK through improved logistics, leading to faster repairs, reduced downtime, and stronger service performance.

It also serves as a hub for Full Circle’s growing local refurbishment strategy, aimed at reducing waste and enabling a more circular supply chain. Rather than sending defective turbine components to Europe for assessment, the Livingston facility allows parts to be inspected in-house and sent to refurbishment partners within the UK.

With additional hires underway, Full Circle expects four full-time supply chain staff to be based in Livingston, alongside rotating turbine technicians, engineers, back-office staff, and management using the warehouse’s hot-desking and meeting room facilities.

“This facility helps us hold the right parts, in the right place, at the right time – so turbines stay turning. People often see wind as a clean, green energy source and while that’s true, behind the scenes, the industry still generates a lot of waste. As an industry, we have a collective responsibility to do better. Sustainability in the supply chain isn’t just about procurement. It’s about smarter warehouse inventory decisions, refurb over replace, and designing systems that minimise unnecessary transport and landfill,” said Colin Brown, Supply Chain Manager, Full Circle Wind Services.

“This facility is more than a warehouse. It’s a signal of how we’re investing in people, systems, and sustainable growth. We’ve built the infrastructure to match our ambition. It supports our multi-brand growth, strengthens technician support, and puts us in a better position to serve customers across the UK,” added Billy Steven-son, CEO, Full Circle Wind Services.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!