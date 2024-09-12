Thistle Wind submits Onshore Scoping Report

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has submitted its Onshore Scoping Report to Aberdeenshire Council, for the onshore infrastructure associated with its Bowdun Offshore wind farm to request a Scoping Opinion under The Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) (Scotland) Regulations 2017.

The report provides information on the proposed onshore infrastructure and further outlines the approach to the Environmental Impact Assessment,?including baseline data sources.

Bowdun Offshore wind farm, an approximately 1 GW fixed-foundation project located 44 km to the east of Stonehaven, will connect to the grid in Aberdeenshire.

The TWP team has been working through optioneering and consideration of environmental constraints, in discussions with several land-owners, throughout the year to identify landfall, cable corridor and substations options. Onshore wintering bird and intertidal surveys were completed earlier in the year and ecology surveys, which will form a key part of the onshore environmental baseline assessment within the EIA, are currently ongoing.

Submission of this Onshore Scoping Report follows TWP’s submissions of both the Onshore and Offshore Scoping Reports for its Ayre Offshore wind farm in 1H24.

To keep stakeholders informed, the TWP team will be holding community consultation events in Aberdeenshire between 28 – 30 October 2024. Additional pre-application consultation events, in advance of the submission of a planning application, are planned for 2025. TWP will seek feedback from the community with regards to the Bowdun project.

Commenting on the announcement, Project Director, Ian Taylor said: “The submission of the onshore scoping report for the Bowdun Off-shore wind farm is a very significant milestone for the project and allows us to continue engagement with the local community on the emerging cable corridors, substation and landfall. We are looking for-ward to meeting with the communities on Bowdun in October at our planned events in Aberdeenshire.”

The Bowdun Onshore Scoping Report is available to view on the TWP website here.

