Nordex set to supply turbines to Canadian wind farm

The Nordex Group has received another order from Canada. The Group will supply 19 N163/5.X turbines to a Canadian wind farm developer and operator for a wind farm in the province of Québec.

The Nordex Group will supply the N163/5.X turbines on 125 m high tubular steel towers in summer 2026. The customer has ordered the turbines in the cold climate variant and Nordex will equip them with the Nordex Advanced Anti-icing System for rotor blades. Both options reduce power losses and thus ensure high electricity production by the turbines in colder seasons.

The customer’s name and the name of the wind farm are undisclosed.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!