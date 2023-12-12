Nordex Group installs first turbines on self-developed hybrid towers

Nordex Group is currently installing the first N163/5.X turbines at the Karahka wind farm in Finland's North Ostrobothnia region, commissioned by a consortium consisting of Finnish energy supplier Helen Ltd and the Ålandsbanken Wind Power Fund. The unique feature of this wind farm is that it employs the first Nordex inhouse developed hybrid concrete and steel tower with a hub height of 168 metres.

The tower has been developed based on the extensive expertise acquired by the Group in designing and producing concrete towers in Brazil, South Africa, and Mexico. More than 2500 units are already in successful operation.

Lujabetoni Oy has been locally manufacturing the concrete elements of the wind turbine towers for the Karahka wind farm in Finland since the summer of 2023. A hybrid tower consists of convex concrete segments, up to 20 metres long, which are assembled and braced on site before the steel sections, nacelle and rotor are installed on top. This hybrid tower, with a hub height of 168 metres, is the tallest the Nordex Group has installed so far.

Leveraging its tried-and-tested hybrid tower technology, Nordex Group will also be able to achieve higher hub heights in the coming years, further increasing the production of clean wind energy. In 2024 the first installation of a 179 metre hybrid tower, based on the same technology, is planned in Germany.

The Karahka wind farm was developed by the Finnish subsidiary of the Dresden-based German VSB Group, which specializes in developing and managing operations of photovoltaic and wind power projects. The wind farm is located north of the town of Oulainen, about 40 kilometres east of the Gulf of Bothnia.

To deal with the harsh winter weather conditions at the site, the Nordex Group wind turbines will be supplied in the cold climate version and will be equipped with its Advanced Anti-Icing-System to prevent icing on the rotor blades.

The order for Karahka was placed in 2022 and comprises 25 N163/5.X wind turbines with a total capacity of 147.5 MW.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.