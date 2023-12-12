Ørsted and PGE selects DNV to certify Baltica 2 offshore wind farm

DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, has been contracted by Ørsted and PGE to certify Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland. The project, located in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea, is set to contribute significantly to Poland’s green energy transition, accelerate the development of the local supply chain and spur economic activity for many years to come.

DNV’s scope of work includes the delivery of certificates for the wind farms related to design and fabrication/installation/commissioning in accordance with relevant Polish laws, regulations, and codes. The following assets are defined as relevant for certification: wind turbine generators, foundations, offshore substation platforms, inter-array cables and offshore export cables.

“Poland is planning impressively rapid growth in offshore wind. Bringing a proven technology to a new market with new stakeholders also brings new challenges. Certification offers a proven, structured, and well trusted way to minimise and manage the risks of rolling out a technology in an emerging offshore wind market like Poland,” explains Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV.

To better serve Poland and customers moving into offshore wind in Poland, DNV is growing its local certification team in Gdynia and has recently appointed Krystian Slodzinka as Country Manager for Renewables Certification Poland.

“DNV is authorised by the Ministry of Infrastructure and we are very happy to see the industry’s positive reception to DNV’s Polish-dedicated certification scheme. This scheme has significantly helped the industry to establish a shared understanding between the globally accepted certification process and the specific requirements of Polish law. The official authorisation is reflecting the confidence that the Ministry has placed in our expertise and commitment to support the safe and reliable growth of Poland’s offshore wind industry,” added Krystian Slodzinka, Country Manager for Renewables Certification Poland.

