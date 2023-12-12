RWE doubles Elisenhof wind farm power output

RWE’s successfully completed repowering project demonstrates the potential of modernising older wind farms. Two of nine wind turbines are now in operation at the Elisenhof site, while electricity production has doubled. By using more powerful turbines, RWE is increasing the total output of the wind farm from 6.75 to 11.4 megawatts. The new turbines at the wind farm in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 5 500 households.

“This project is a good example of how the energy transition can succeed. We were able to build on public acceptance and are now producing more than twice as much green electricity. Thanks to the RWE climate bonus, the local communities also benefit from this repowering project. For every kilowatt hour produced, we voluntarily pay 0.2 cents to the neighbouring communities. That’s an additional income of around €40 000 per year,” commented Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia.

Elisenhof is also a showcase project in terms of recycling. The main components of the dismantled wind farm are being given a second lease of life in Spain. The RWE team has overhauled the rotor blades, nacelles, hubs and switching cabinets of the old turbines in the company’s own workshop and is now using them in its Spanish fleet. The company is thus extending the service life of its Spanish wind farms by 10 to 15 years.

