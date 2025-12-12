EDF power solutions and Deep Wind Offshore win floating wind farm lease

EDF power solutions and Deep Wind Offshore have won the governmental bid for the seabed lease of the Utsira Nord floating offshore wind farm.

The Utsira Nord project will be located in Southwestern Norway close to the Utsira island, 30 km away from the coastal city of Haugesund. With an installed capacity of 500 MW, the renewable electricity produced will cover the residential consumption of approximately 300 000 Norwegians.

This development lease allows the companies to initiate the environmental permitting process and site condition studies before applying to the construction support scheme planned by the Norwegian authorities. This award highlights the strength of the partnership between EDF power solutions and Deep Wind Offshore, combining a strong offshore wind expertise with an extensive knowledge of the needs and features of the region.

EDF power solutions and Deep Wind Offshore are committed to relying on the rich industrial heritage of the region. The companies have carried out numerous local actions such as roadshows for local suppliers, educational initiatives, public meetings at Utsira island, and academic co-operation with universities and research institutions.

Cédric Le Bousse, Executive Vice President Europe, Middle East, and Central Asia, EDF power solutions, responded: “We are very proud to have been chosen as one of the winners of the Utsira Nord lease tender. This award showcases the work delivered by our teams and the relevance of our partnership with Deep Wind Offshore. Together, we will leverage our expertise and knowledge to bring the Utsira Nord floating offshore wind farm project to the next step.”

Knut Vassbotn, CEO, Deep Wind Offshore, added: “This award marks a major milestone for Deep Wind Offshore. Since our founding in 2021, Utsira Nord has been a top priority. In partnership with EDF power solutions, we aim to demonstrate strong execution capabilities while safeguarding local interests in Norway’s first large scale floating wind project.”

