GE Vernova and Seatrium secure grid connection contract

GE Vernova and Seatrium’s consortium have been awarded a contract by TenneT to deliver a major part of BalWin5, a new 2.2 GW offshore high-voltage direct current (HVDC) grid connection designed to transmit electricity from offshore wind farms in the German North Sea to the onshore transmission network in Germany.

Once operational, BalWin5 is expected to provide enough renewable electricity to power approximately 2.75 million households. BalWin5 is one of TenneT’s 2 GW projects. This new generation of powerful offshore grid connection systems is set to speed up the integration of large scale offshore wind energy into the German grid, thereby supporting the country's energy transition and climate goals.

This contract is the fourth project awarded to the GE Vernova-Seatrium consortium under the five-year Framework Cooperation Agreement with TenneT announced in March 2023. It is also the consortium’s first win concerning TenneT’s German 2 GW projects. BalWin5 marks an important step in strengthening Germany’s electricity infrastructure and supporting the country’s long-term goals for energy security and decarbonisation.

As part of the contract, GE Vernova’s Electrification Systems business is expected to deliver the onshore and offshore converter stations and the complete HVDC technology, including the advanced control and protection systems that help maintain stable and secure operation across the transmission network. HVDC links are designed to support the high-capacity, long-distance transmission of offshore wind power, helping to reduce transmission losses and improve overall system performance.

Seatrium is responsible for the design and construction of the offshore converter platform and will manage transportation and installation in the German North Sea. Works are scheduled to commence on 1 January 2026, with majority of platform fabrication taking place at Seatrium’s yards in Singapore and Batam.

Philippe Piron, CEO, GE Vernova’s Electrification Systems business, responded: “BalWin5 reflects the scale and ambition of Germany’s energy transition, and we are proud to support TenneT in this important programme. Our Electrification Systems business brings decades of innovation in HVDC technology, helping deliver solutions that are designed for efficiency, affordability, and long-term energy security. Working alongside Seatrium, we are confident in our ability to deliver a high-quality system that strengthens the offshore grid and supports Europe’s move towards a more resilient and sustainable electricity infrastructure.”

Samuel Wong, Executive Vice President of Seatrium Energy (Fixed Platforms), added: “We are proud to extend our partnership with TenneT and GE Vernova to deliver this transformative offshore wind solution as we collectively push boundaries to accelerate energy transition goals and innovation. Leveraging the proven design and experience gained from the first three platforms we are building for TenneT, we are confident in delivering an equally high-quality product safer and more efficiently through our series-build strategy, underpinned by the collective power harnessed from our One Seatrium Global Delivery Model.”

