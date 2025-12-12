Iberdrola begins assembly of wind turbines for Portugal’s largest wind farm

With an investment of €350 million, Iberdrola has begun assembling the wind turbines for Portugal’s largest wind farm, which will produce enough energy for 128 000 households, equivalent to the Spanish city of Valladolid, and will avoid more than 230 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

This pioneering project reinforces the company’s leadership in electrification, contributes to Portugal’s national energy independence and is a significant contribution to achieving the objectives of its National Energy and Climate Plan.

Comprising the Tâmega Norte and Tâmega Sur wind farms, the project is part of the agreement signed with the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management. It will also have a long-term supply agreement (power purchase agreement).

The hybridisation of both technologies allows wind and hydroelectric energy to share the same connection infrastructure to the electricity grid, reducing connection infrastructure costs, accelerating the integration of renewables, and minimising environmental impact. It also reinforces the role of the Tâmega Eletroprodutor System as an anchor for Portugal’s electrification.

Located between Braga and Vila Real, the farm will have 38 Vestas EnVentus V172 wind turbines – developed by Vestas and the largest and most powerful on the onshore wind market – with 7.2 MW, 85-m blades, and a tower height of 114 m. In total, it will produce 601 GWh per year.

In addition to avoiding the emission of 230 000 tpy of carbon dioxide, the project will have a significant economic impact, creating 700 direct jobs at its peak of construction and involving Portuguese companies such as CJR, Conduril, Socorpena, Painhas, and Proef. The components are manufactured in different European countries, reinforcing the commitment to European industry and collaborative innovation.

Construction will continue until 3Q26 and all wind turbine material will be transported before 1Q26.

